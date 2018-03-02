Foodie Spotlight: Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller

Buckle up foodie friends, we’re headed back to the Keystone at the Crossing area to a hot new sushi joint in the Ironworks Hotel. Blue Sushi Sake Grill (BSSG for short) comes to Indy all the way from Omaha, Nebraska, where they opened their flagship restaurant over 14 years ago. I don’t know about you, but when I think of Omaha, I think of steak, not fish.

BSSG has the goods to perhaps change everyone’s perception of Omaha. They are taking a fresh and energetic approach to sushi that will appeal to casual fans of sushi, along with the sushi purists of the world. Sushi is more than food at BSSG, it is an experience.

Not only is the food exciting, but the atmosphere is interesting and energetic as well. The modern, Zen-like interior comes complete with a Buddha statue, bonsai trees, and traditional Japanese lanterns that surround the bar area. You’ll also find an oversized illuminated Godzilla poster covering an entire wall (smooth, right?). Although not open yet, they also have a killer patio area that will be perfect once the weather warms up. Sushi is a food that is fun to eat and should be enjoyed in a lively, happening environment.

I’ve been talking a lot about sushi to this point, but BSSG does a lot more than just sushi. The sushi menu offers a wide range of traditional and creative maki, sashimi and nigiri; whereas the grill menu features Asian-inspired appetizers, soups, salads, and main dishes. BSSG says sushi is for sharing, and their expansive menu allows just that. I’d recommend going with a group of friends in order to maximize your sushi experience (I won’t stop until I’ve tried everything on the menu). That said, I’ve tried quite a bit from the menu already and have come up with four “can’t miss” items to help you get started.

Shishito Peppers: These beauties are the perfect way to begin your sushi adventure. The shishito is a long, thin Japanese pepper (about the size of your finger) that tends to be on the not-so-spicy side, but watch out, every once in a while you’ll find one that packs a punch. BSSG sautées the peppers with citrus soy and togarashi (Japanese term for chili pepper) giving the dish a nice smoky flavor. Have your chopsticks in the ready position, because these won’t last long.

Yellowtail Serrano: Yellowtail, aka Hamachi, is considered a delicacy in Japan and one of the most popular fish used in sushi and sashimi. This yellowtail is served as a sashimi, meaning that it is thinly sliced and served without rice. The fish itself is very succulent, with a smooth texture and a bold flavor. They serve it with a citrusy ponzu sauce and then top it with a thinly sliced serrano pepper that adds a nice touch of heat. There are a lot of different flavors coming through in this dish and they blend perfectly.

Godzilla Bomb: Take the “Gozill” out of the name and all you are left with is “da bomb”, which is exactly what this roll is. That was pretty bad, right? Anyway, there is nothing bad about this roll, which is made up of tempura blue ball, tuna, yellowtail, togarashi, serrano, ponzu, and sriracha. The blue ball is a tempura fried tofu pocket that is stuffed with spicy crab mix that pairs perfectly with the tuna and yellowtail. There is definitely some heat in Godzilla Bomb, but it’s that hint of sriracha that really makes it something special.

Thriller: ”It’s close to midnight. Something evil’s lurking from the dark.” In case you couldn’t tell, the names of the sushi at BSSG are creative and a lot of fun. The Thriller consists of shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, ponzu, and a creamy thriller sauce. I don’t know what is in that thriller sauce, but it sure is tasty, and it adds a level of creaminess that is utterly delightful. “For no mere mortal can resist, the evil flavor of the thriller!”

Foodies, don’t be on the outside looking in, get to Blue Sushi Sake Grill now to check out the hottest new place in Indy…and if you couldn’t already tell by these pictures, the food looks as good as it tastes.