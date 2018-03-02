× Indianapolis airport holding flight rehearsals for travelers with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis International Airport says it’s holding flight rehearsals for travelers facing intellectual, developmental or other disabilities.

A program called Wings for All will be held at 5 p.m. March 10 at the airport as part of National Disability Awareness Month. Families, caregivers and people with intellectual or developmental challenges can experience what it’s like to prepare for air travel by receiving boarding passes, going through Transportation Security Administration security screening, and boarding an American Airlines aircraft. Individuals who wish to participate may register at http://sycamoreservices.com/.

A Soaring for Autism event on April 14 as part of National Autism Awareness Month gives individuals of all ages with autism and their families or caregivers the opportunity to rehearse departing from the airport via Delta Air Lines.