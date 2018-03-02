× Indianapolis bail bondsman found guilty in teens’ 2015 Christmas Eve murders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A jury returned a verdict Friday in the trial of an Indianapolis bail bondsman accused of killing two teens.

Kevin Watkins was found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Timmee Jackson and 16-year-old Dionne Williams on Christmas Eve 2015 and then hiding their bodies.

“This verdict is gratifying for many reasons, most importantly that it brings justice to the families of Timmee Jackson and Dionne Williams. They endured months of not knowing what happened to their loved ones, only to find that their worst fears were true. We mourn the senseless and tragic loss of these young men,” Prosecutor Terry Curry stated after the verdict was announced. “Further, the conviction assures the public that Kevin Watkins will no longer be free to use his self-appointed position of power to threaten or injure others in our community.”

Facing an overwhelming amount of physical evidence linking Watkins to the double murder, the defense admitted Watkins committed the killings, but said he did so in self-defense.

On Christmas Day 2015, police came to the suspect’s home investigating the disappearance of two teens and found a large blood trail and brain pieces outside.

The initial officers on scene told the jury that Watkins denied knowing anything about the missing boys, but during the course of the investigation, prosecutors claim bloody clothes that belonged to the victims were found inside Watkins’ SUV.

During a search of Watkins’ bail bonds business, police allegedly found even more bloody clothes.

After his arrest, Watkins refused to talk to police, but in a series of handwritten letters by Watkins to the judge, the murder suspect detailed that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and claimed prosecutors harassed witnesses in order to obtain a tainted conviction.

Prosecutors said Watkins murdered the teens because he believed the pair had burglarized his home, but in court Watkins’ attorney told the jury the teens were killed in self-defense. They showed the jury that Watkins took extraordinary steps to cover up the crime.

In fact, it wasn’t until February 2016, several weeks after the disappearances, that police searched a wooded pond in Indianapolis and recovered the body of Jackson.

A few months later, remains were found in Shelby County that turned out to be Williams.