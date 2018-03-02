March’s first weekend will be picture perfect; Cold and snow next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUIET FOR NOW

It is all about Location, location, location. Winter storm warnings, watches and advisories to our east and west. A powerful storm off the eastern seaboard is pounding New England and sits off the coast of Long Island.

35" inches of wet snow has fallen in Richmondville, New York and a 83 mph wind gust has been reported in East Falmouth, Massachusetts. Rainfall over 5" is possible and high surf will lash the coast through Saturday.

Back home again in Indiana, high pressure overhead for the entire weekend and we will enjoy sunny skies throughout. This it the longest stretch of sunny and dry weather since early February. Earl;y morning low temperarue will dip well below freezing and into the mid 20s Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday.

PAYBACK COMING

The extended spell of mild weather that dates back to near Valentine's day will be snapped completely next week. Looks like it will be time to pay for the warm spell as colder air takes hold behind a couple of cold fronts early next week. By mid-week temperatures will lower to the middle 30s during the day and possibly the teens at night - 12 to 15 degrees below normal.

Snow showers are likely Wednesday and could even bring some accumulation. The colder pattern will linger over the next 6 to 10 days. Winter isn't over just yet. To date, only 9" of snow has fallen in Indianapolis, the 23rd least snowiest on record but we could add to that total. We will monitor.