New Castle woman accused of grabbing granddaughter's hair, ripping it out of her head

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly ripped out a handful of her granddaughter’s hair.

Vicki L. West, 59, is accused of grabbing her granddaughter by the hair and throwing her to the ground ripping out a chunk of her hair in the process.

Police were called to her home on February 27 around 9:45 p.m. on a report for a family fight.

The caller told police she had been arguing with West about money.

A short time later, West thought she grabbed the woman by the hair and threw her to the ground. But actually, West grabbed her 17-year-old granddaughter’s hair in a case of “mistaken identity,” and she ripped her granddaughter’s hair out of her head. The complainant showed officers the ball of hair that had been ripped out.

Police arrested West, and she faces a preliminary charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.