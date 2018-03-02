× New data shows 244 Hoosiers have died from flu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Health says flu activity is continuing to rise. According to the latest flu report released on Friday, 244 Hoosiers have died this season. That’s up from last week’s report of 219 people.

Additionally, 18 different counties have now reported at least five flu deaths. The breakdown of flu deaths by counties with five or more deaths is as follows: Adams 8; Allen 20; Boone 6; Dekalb 5; Floyd 10; Grant 7; Hamilton 11; Johnson 6; Lake 10; Madison 5; Marion 18; Morgan 9; Noble 5; Shelby 6; St. Joseph 7; Tippecanoe 5; and Vanderburgh 8.

Sixty percent of the influenza-like illnesses reported to ISDH this year involve individuals between ages 5 and 24, according to the ISDH.

Shawn Richards, an outbreak supervisor for ISDH, recommends getting vaccinated, washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.