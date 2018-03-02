× Sunshine and seasonal today; weekend forecast remains tranquil!

The rain has ended and clouds are clearing across the state. This will create a colder start this morning, but a drier one too. Ample sunshine on the way today, while temperatures slowly return to seasonal levels (46°) for early March. An added chill should be expected through the day with a steady breeze from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overall, a fairly quiet, bright day ahead!

Additional sunshine is in the mix for the entire weekend, as temperatures slowly trend upward through Sunday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain will not return until Monday night before a colder push returns into mid-week! Some snow chances remain, as winter is not quite done just yet!