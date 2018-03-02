× Suspected shooter of Deputy Pickett has criminal history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – During a press conference Friday afternoon, authorities announced that Deputy Jacob Pickett died at the hospital after being shot earlier this morning.

Authorities responded to a call at around 8:30 a.m. to Hoosier Estates in Lebanon to serve a warrant.

Pickett was transported to Witham Hospital following the shooting and a short time later he was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Police said he will not survive his injuries. His life is being preserved so he can be an organ donor.

The suspected shooter is 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt.

According to police records, Baumgardt has two pending cases against him, one being for felony theft. The other one is a misdemeanor for visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances.

Records indicate the first time he was arrested for in June of 2015 for theft and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage.

The following summer, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

In total, Baumgardt has six criminal cases pending or completed on his record.

Note: A previous mugshot for Baumgardt is featured.