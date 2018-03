× Westbound I-74 closed near SR 75 in Boone County after semi strikes INDOT crew

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– All lanes of westbound I-74 are closed near State Road 75 in Boone County after a semi struck an INDOT truck.

One person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if traveling near mile 52.

This story is developing.