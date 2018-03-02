Your Town Friday: A great grandmother in Shelbyville sure to melt your heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shelbyville, Ind. - There are some people you just can't help but love and Shirley Bailey from Shelbyville is one of those good souls. After hearing from many people that Shirley is the perfect person for Your Town Friday, we surprised her with a phone call and went to Shelby County to spend the morning with her!

Shelbyville is about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis. Roughly 19,000 people live there and Shirley has probably fed most of them at her Chaperral Cafe!

Shirley opened her restaurant fifty years ago and to this day, she still gets there at 3:30 a.m. and cooks everything herself.

Watch the video above for more on why Shirley is so loved in her community.

"Before I left from here, I’ve always wanted to just put food out, have people to come in and eat what they wanted and as much as they wanted free of charge, and that’s exactly what we’re doing the tenth of March," she told us.

She's celebrating 50 years of having her restaurant on March 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited! The Chaperral Cafe is at 14 East Broadway Street in Shelbyville.