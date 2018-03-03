× 87-year-old Hancock County man found after silver alert

UPDATE – At around noon, Graul was safely located out of state.

Original Story:

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 87-year-old man last seen at 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

John Graul, of New Palestine, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a red 2011 Chrysler 300 Indiana plate 795ZBA.

Graul is 5’6″, 175 lbs, gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on John Graul, contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.