Central Indiana attorneys team up to fight hunger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Bar Association and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill are helping to tackle a food shortage that local food banks are dealing with.

The holidays are long gone and with them, most of the food that Hoosiers so generously donated during the year’s busiest time for giving.

“We’re running out of that food that was donated during the holidays,” said John Elliott, CEO of Gleaners Foood Bank. He says more than a million Hoosiers go hungry every day, and this time of year is especially taxing for local food banks.

“This month of March is a time when inventory is low and we all start getting a bit anxious,” said Elliott.

So the Indiana Bar Association and the Attorney General’s Office is stepping up, encouraging Hoosiers to help fill that gap.

“The issue of hunger is something we take very, very seriously,” said Hill.

Friday kicked off the March Against Hunger fundraiser, which is an effort to replenish Indiana food banks and help those in need put food on the table.

“I’m very excited that this is going to be one of the things that our office is taking a lead in,” said Hill.

Officials say donating food is great but so is giving cash.

In fact, Gleaners says for every dollar donated, they can purchase $9 worth of food with the discounts their organization is given.

“The issue of hunger in this state is a very devastating and tragic occurrence for a state that is doing so well,” said Hill.