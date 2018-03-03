FOP president discusses process of honoring fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - FOP 86 President Rick Snyder stopped by FOX59 Saturday morning to discuss the process of honoring officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

"As soon as we get the call of an officer being down, we have mobilized the full resources that we have through the FOP," Snyder said." We surround those families with love and wrap them up with everything we can provide them with during their time of need."

Following Deputy Pickett's shooting Friday, the Indiana FOP has activated their critical incident team, which is on standby to guide and walk with the family during the upcoming days.

"Our officers truly are separating us from evil, and it's not until times like these, tragedies like these, until we're reminded of that," Snyder said.

Snyder said the first thing others can do to help out is pray.

"Out of darkness comes light...out of death comes life," Snyder spoke of Pickett's organ donation.

Memorial services for Deputy Pickett are not known at this time. A memorial is being set up Saturday at the Boone County Sheriff's Office.