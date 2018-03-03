Memorial growing in honor of Deputy Pickett outside Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind-- A memorial in honor of the Boone County deputy who was fatally wounded Friday continues to grow.

Outside the Boone County Sheriff's Office, family, friends and community members have been dropping off flowers and words of encouragement in honor of Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Several other people dropped off donuts and coffee to the law enforcement agencies who have stepped in to help out the Sheriff's Office. Indiana State Police, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and Hamilton County Sheriff's office will be providing extra manpower to cover the calls in Boone County as long as needed.

The 34-year-old deputy was critically injured Friday while assisting the Lebanon Police Department serve a warrant. He is being kept alive on life support so his organs can be donated.

Pickett was a husband and a father of two children, ages 3 and 4. He worked for the Tipton County Sheriff's Office before he was hired in Boone County. He worked hard to become a K-9 officer and was with his K-9 Brick at the time of the shooting.