One more day of sunshine; big changes coming

You’ll need the warm coat again if you’re going to be out late tonight. We’ll drop to the low 30’s after midnight and we’re heading down to the mid 20’s by early tomorrow morning.

We had beautiful blue skies once again today.

We have one more day of sunshine tomorrow. Highs will be near the low 50’s.

Our next weather maker arrives Monday and rain returns by the afternoon.

We’ve booked our 14th straight day above normal with a high of 49 this afternoon.

Temperatures will trend colder through next week with a chance of accumulating snow showers by Wednesday.