Police investigating deadly shooting near Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metro Police said the driver of a pick-up drove up to a police cruiser near the intersection of Illinois and Maryland.

The driver told officers that his passenger had been shot.

EMS was called to the scene. Once they arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

It’s unclear where the shooting occurred or if there is any suspect information.

Investigators are interviewing the driver of the truck.

A few blocks away, near the intersection of West and Washington, officers are investigating another scene where they found a handgun and shell casing on the street.

Investigators can’t confirm that scene is related to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.