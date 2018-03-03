× Suspected shooter of Deputy Pickett released from hospital, faces six charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The suspected shooter of Deputy Picket, 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Boone County Jail.

According to police records, Baumgardt is facing six charges, including murder. He was booked into jail just after 4:45 p.m.

Baumgardt is also charged with resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, two counts of possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Deputy Pickett was mortally wounded Friday morning after a foot chase. His life is currently being sustained at St. Vincent so doctors can complete the organ donation process.

This is not Baumgardt’s first time in jail. He has a criminal history beginning in the summer of 2015.