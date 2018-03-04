× Boone County Sheriff pens letter thanking community for its support after shooting of deputy

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielson released a heartfelt letter Sunday morning, thanking the community for its outpouring of support following the shooting of Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Sheriff Nielson said he’s been at a loss for words since Deputy Pickett was shot while assisting Lebanon police with the serving of an arrest warrant Friday morning. Authorities say Deputy Pickett will not survive his injuries. He remained on life support Sunday as health officials prepare to donate the officer’s organs.

Sheriff Nielson said Deputy Pickett was “special to each of us for different reasons and special to all of us for the same reasons-his warm heart, huge smile, love for our children, honor to the badge, love for his community and for his K-9 Brik.”

A memorial has been set up outside the sheriff’s office, where people continue to leave flowers, balloons and notes of encouragement around the deputy’s patrol car.

Further down in the letter, Sheriff Nielson said the deputy’s wife, Jen, would also like to extend a personal “thank you” to the community.

The man suspected of shooting Deputy Pickett, 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt, has been booked into the Boone County Jail after being released from the hospital. He’s facing six charges, including murder.

Read the sheriff’s full letter below: