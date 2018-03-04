× Hoosier State represented at the NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For college football’s stars, the NFL Combine is a chance to cement their status as the best of the best.

For the rest? It’s a tireless week proving they belong.

“You got long nights and early mornings,” explained former Indiana University linebacker Tegray Scales. “But it’s a blessing for sure just to be here, the opportunity to be around great players and perform.”

“It’s been a great experience so far, living out a dream truly,” added former Purdue defensive tackle Eddy Wilson. “It’s been a little hectic what with all the meetings and whatnot, but definitely a dream come true. I’m enjoying all of it.”

Amidst the enjoyment comes the most important job interview of these players’ lives.

“They gonna get somebody who want it,” said former IU linebacker Chris Covington on what he can bring to an NFL franchise. “Somebody who’s highly motivated. Ready to compete against whoever.”

“(Playing in the NFL) started to become a reality after I graduated,” added former Ball State defensive end Anthony Winbush, a graduate of Indianapolis’ Warren Central High School. “It’s definitely been great, just being able to experience the whole process.”

Around 300 players total work out at the NFL Combine. In total, 256 selections make up the 2018 NFL Draft. Do the math to see how important this weekend is to a majority of players in attendance.

“At the end of the day, if you can play ball, you can play ball,” said Scales. “The film will talk, and I’m gonna come up here and perform and hopefully put my best foot forward”