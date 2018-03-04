× Hoosiers begin buying alcohol on Sundays for the first time since Prohibition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This afternoon, Hoosiers began buying alcohol on Sundays for the first time since Prohibition.

The momentous occasion comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Wednesday that legalized carryout alcohol sales on the “day of rest.” The law went into effect immediately.

Grocery, liquor and convenience stores will now be able to sell alcohol from noon to 8 p.m. Legislators say the shorter hours are a nod to liquor stores, which only have to add a single eight-hour shift.

Gov. Holcomb was among the first in the state to take advantage of the new law, buying beer at Goose the Market. FOX59’s Russ McQuaid was there to document the occasion.

Gov Holcomb buying beer on a Sunday as INDIANA begins seven day a week alcohol sales pic.twitter.com/QMOYFKffDc — Russ McQuaid (@RussMcQuaidNews) March 4, 2018

Businesses across the state have been scrambling to prepare for the changes. They’ve updated work schedules and ensured they have enough employees to open their doors.

Some stores, like Big Red Liquors, are offering special deals in honor of the first Sunday with alcohol sales in Indiana.

If you plan to celebrate the end of Indiana’s modern day Prohibition, please do so responsibly. Never drink and drive.