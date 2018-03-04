× IMPD: Man hospitalized in serious condition following west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are investigating a west side shooting Sunday night that has reportedly sent a man to the hospital in serious condition.

At around 8:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 3100 block of Bertha St. on the report of a person shot.

IMPD said a male victim was shot and has been sent to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.