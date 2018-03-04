× Statewide Silver Alert canceled after Tipton woman found safe

UPDATE: Police have canceled the Statewide Silver Alert after Meadows was found safe tonight.

Original Story:

TIPTON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 27-year-old Tipton woman last seen Saturday afternoon in Tipton.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shainna Meadows.

She is 5’4″, 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Meadows was last seen wearing a black blouse, blue jeans and flip flops.

Meadows was last seen Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Tipton and is believed to be in extreme danger.

She was last seen driving a black 2017 Nissan Versa with Indiana plate 940TDP.

If you have any information on Meadows, please call 911.