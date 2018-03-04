× The sunny weekend is ending and winter is returning

After a pleasant weekend, we’re gearing up for rain, snow and a temperature drop this week.

Beautiful blue skies and a great sunset today.

We made it to 50-degrees as the high temperature in Indianapolis again. That’s the 15th straight day above normal.

We’ll have another cool night with lows dropping just below freezing again.

We’ll be dry tomorrow morning but clouds and rain return by tomorrow evening, mainly after 6 pm.

Breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40’s Monday. If you don’t like cold temperatures and snow, I’m sorry, I have bad news.

Snow and rain chances return Tuesday evening. As temperatures drop, we’ll have scattered snow showers overnight Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. We could see some minor accumulation.

We dry out Thursday and Friday but highs we’ll keep it feeling like winter with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s by Thursday afternoon.