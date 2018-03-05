Anderson High School teaching assistant accused of having sex with two students
ANDERSON, Ind. – A teaching assistant at Anderson High School is accused of having sexual relationships with two students.
Brody Pickering, 19, is in the Madison County Jail on a $10,000 bond for two counts of Level 5 Felony Child Seduction and two counts of Level 6 Felony Official Misconduct.
Detectives with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department say they were investigating a case where Pickering allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in February 2018 when they say they found out he also had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student last fall.
He’s been working as a teaching assistant since October 2017.
Anderson Community Schools released the following statement following the arrest:
Anderson Community Schools has been made aware of today’s arrest of a 19-year-old para-educator. Upon hearing of the accusations, the school corporation removed the accused from all contract with students, involved the appropriate authorities and began their own investigation. ACS has taken appropriate action with the employment status of the accused and will continue to fully cooperate with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Anderson Police Department as they continue their investigation. This type of behavior is unacceptable to the school corporation and will not be tolerated. Student safety is the utmost priority for Anderson Community Schools.