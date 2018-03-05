Bakery offers sweet treats with a throwback

BEECH GROVE, Ind. -- Throw it back to the 1940's with a visit to a new bakery. Victory Rolls and Baked Goods offers various sweet treats with a vintage feel. Sherman visited to have a taste and to check out how you can indulge without breaking your diet.
