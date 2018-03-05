WATCH LIVE: Deputy Jacob Pickett escorted from hospital to downtown Indianapolis

Boy sets up lemonade stand in honor of fallen deputy

KOKOMO, Ind. -- As community members come together to show their support for Deputy Jacob Pickett, a boy from Kokomo is doing what he can to help. Malachi Walker has hosted a few successful lemonade stands in honor of fallen officers, and he's opening up another to raise money for the Pickett family. He and his father stopped by FOX59 with the details.