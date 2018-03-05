× Driver dies after being ejected during early morning crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died during a single-car crash in Johnson County Monday morning.

According to investigators, the car was going northbound on Nineveh Road just south of State Road 252 around 6 a.m. when it went down an embankment.

The car overturned, and the driver was ejected. Medics treated him at the scene and medical helicopters were on standby, but the driver succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Authorities identified the driver as 51-year-old Randall R. Albertson of Nineveh.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.