× Dry start before rain returns this evening; winter not done yet!

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are cold across the state to begin our workweek! Basically, a seasonal start to the day while clouds slowly increase from the west. Clouds will be thickening through the day, while temperatures steadily climb and wind speeds increase from the southeast. Rain chances should not begin to impact us until after 5:00 pm or later for downtown Indianapolis.

Rainfall amounts look to be rather light and winding down by early Tuesday morning. A windy, mild day on Tuesday afternoon before a cold front drops in to bring us back to winter. Sharply colder air will invade for midweek and flurries will be around but any accumulations look limited and light.