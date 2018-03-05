× Former Indiana sheriff’s deputy charged with drug dealing

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. – A former Martin County sheriff’s deputy is facing drug dealing charges.

Indiana State Police say 33-year-old Danny R. Salmon of Shoals was arrested over the weekend on an outstanding warrant for dealing schedule II and IV controlled substances.

The arrest comes after a “special investigation” requested by Sheriff Travis Roush, who received information that Salmon may have been involved in illegal drug activity.

During the investigation, police determined that Salmon had dealt hydrocodone and tramadol on multiple occasions in the fall of 2017.

Salmon has since bonded himself out of the Martin County Jail with $2,500 cash.