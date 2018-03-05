× Kokomo boy to use his lemonade stand to raise money for fallen Boone County deputy’s family

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo boy will once again use his lemonade stand to support a fallen officer’s family.

Malachi Fronczak touched Hoosiers’ hearts last year after the death of Southport Officer Aaron Allan by raising money for Allan’s family.

Now Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade will do the same this week for the family of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett, who was fatally shot last week.

“Our hearts and prayers go to the family of Officer Jacob Pickett. He lost his life in the line of duty today. We will unfortunately be opening the stand again soon to raise funds for his family,” said a post on the Facebook page dedicated to the lemonade stand.

The stand will open at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 Southway Blvd., Kokomo, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 9. All proceeds will go to Deputy Pickett’s family. Law enforcement officers drink for free.

“Please stop by and get some yummy lemonade while showing support to Deputy Jacob Pickett’s family,” the post read.

Last year, Malachi used the lemonade stand to raise money for the family of Lt. Aaron Allan. He was later invited to Allan’s funeral as a VIP guest. The little boy left behind lemonade and a note at Allan’s memorial that read, “Dropped off a bottle of lemonade. I’ll share it with you in heaven.”