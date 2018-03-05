WATCH LIVE: Deputy Jacob Pickett escorted from hospital to downtown Indianapolis

New gadgets introduced at international tech conference

Posted 8:53 AM, March 5, 2018, by

BARCELONA, Spain - Every year, the tech industry gathers in Spain to debut some of the latest mobile gadgets. From wireless headphones that adapt to a user's surroundings to an iconic cell phone that's coming back on the market, Rich Demuro is checking out what was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress.