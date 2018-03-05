RECIPE: Boxty

Boxty
Ingredients
- 2 lbs potatoes, peeled (prefferably yukon gold)
- ¾ cup whole milk
- 2-3 tsps fine sea salt
- 1 ea lg egg
- 1/3 cup ap flour
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp nutmeg (may omit)
- 2 tbsps unsalted butter
Directions
Dice half of the peeled potatoes into 1”x1” pieces and place into a medium saucepan, add cold water and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook until fork tender.
Grate the remaining potatoes on the largest holes of a box grater or use a food processor attachment to simplify this step. Salt and place into a fine strainer set over a bowl.
When the boiled potatoes are ready, drain and return to the saucepan, add a ¼ cup of the milk, mash until smooth and then transfer to a mixing bowl.
Use a plastic spatula to press the grated potatoes against the bottom of the strainer to remove as much liquid as possible and add to the mashed potatoes.
Whisk the egg, remaining ½ cup of milk, flour and seasonings until smooth and pour into the potato mixture. Stir until thoroughly combined.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and add enough butter to coat the bottom of the pan.
Drop ¼ cup portions on the potato mixture into the skillet and level to about a 1/4” thick and cook until golden brown, about 4-5 minutes per side.