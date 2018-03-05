RECIPE: Boxty

Boxty

Ingredients

2 lbs potatoes, peeled (prefferably yukon gold)

¾ cup whole milk

2-3 tsps fine sea salt

1 ea lg egg

1/3 cup ap flour

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp nutmeg (may omit)

2 tbsps unsalted butter

Directions

Dice half of the peeled potatoes into 1”x1” pieces and place into a medium saucepan, add cold water and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook until fork tender.

Grate the remaining potatoes on the largest holes of a box grater or use a food processor attachment to simplify this step. Salt and place into a fine strainer set over a bowl.

When the boiled potatoes are ready, drain and return to the saucepan, add a ¼ cup of the milk, mash until smooth and then transfer to a mixing bowl.

Use a plastic spatula to press the grated potatoes against the bottom of the strainer to remove as much liquid as possible and add to the mashed potatoes.

Whisk the egg, remaining ½ cup of milk, flour and seasonings until smooth and pour into the potato mixture. Stir until thoroughly combined.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and add enough butter to coat the bottom of the pan.

Drop ¼ cup portions on the potato mixture into the skillet and level to about a 1/4” thick and cook until golden brown, about 4-5 minutes per side.