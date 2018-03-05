× School safety meetings being held in Monroe County this week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A central Indiana school district is hosting special meetings focused on safety this week. The leaders of the Monroe County Community School Corporation decided to host these meetings after the shooting at a Florida high school last month.

“Any time an event like this happens, especially a tragedy such as this one, we take time to reflect and review our protocols and to make sure everybody knows what to do,” said Andrea Mobley, assistant superintendent for MCCSC.

The first meeting will take place Monday night at Bloomington High School South. A second meeting will follow Tuesday night at Bloomington High School North at 6 p.m.

“We want to make sure to ease the minds of our teachers and students and parents to let them know we are doing everything we possibly can to improve the safety of our students and staff,” Mobley said.

Jenny Robinson is the mother of three children who attend MCCSC schools. For her, the shooting in Florida put safety on the forefront.

“It makes me worried,” Robinson said. “It also makes me angry, determined to act.”

She said she heard many questions about safety from other parents in the days following the violence at the Parkland, Florida school.

“Especially kids with special needs – how are they being kept safe? how are they going to know the protocols?” she said.

Robinson said she is glad to see the school district keeping the communication about these issues going.

“It’s important to be able to take a thoughtful approach,” she said.