Conor Daly announces ride for 102nd Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Conor Daly will race in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 for Thom Burns Racing in a partnership with Dale Coyne Racing.

Daly’s Indy 500 prospects were in doubt after leaving AJ Foyt Racing after the 2017 season.

“It’s still a couple months away, but at least we have it sort of all in order,” said Daly at Indanapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday afternoon. “Everything’s going in the right direction to be ready for it.”

The primary sponsor for Daly’s car is the United States Air Force.

“When the Air Force came in,” explained team owner Thom Burns, “they said ‘We had to have an American driver.’ Well Conor was the first one that I thought of.”

“Everyone knows me as probably the most American dude out there,” smiled Daly, “so to have this, I think I’m now five-for-five in red, white, and blue cars when I compete at the Indy 500. This one has to be the best though.

“Obviously the car looks incredible. The Thunderbird livery is pretty striking. I just can’t wait.”