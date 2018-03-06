× Fallen deputy’s K9 partner will live with his family ‘when the time is right,’ sheriff says

LEBANON, Ind. – The K9 partner of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett is in good hands and will eventually live with Pickett’s family, according to the Boone County sheriff.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning as he and the law enforcement community grapple with Pickett’s loss.

“As I sit in the early hours, I ponder what I have missed yesterday and what I should do today. I make my list and I pray that God gives me the strength to get through the day,” Nielsen wrote.

Top of mind for the sheriff is Brik, Pickett’s K9 partner. Currently, Nielsen’s daughter, Lebanon police office Taylor Nielsen, is taking care of him. The sheriff said Brik will be an “integral part” of Pickett’s funeral service, which is scheduled for Friday. They were partners for two years.

“This morning Brik is heavy on my heart. I spent some time with him last night. LPD Officer Nielsen is caring for Brik, at the family’s request, and she has been taking Brik every day to be close to Jake,” he wrote. “He is in good hands and will be an integral part of the services for Jake.”

Nielsen referred to Brik and Pickett as “guardians of the night” who shared an unbreakable bond and said Pickett’s wife, Jen, wants Brik to stay in the family.

“I want each of you to know that Jen wants to keep Brik and that is definitely where he will be when the time is right to do so,” Nielsen wrote.

Pickett died after being shot Friday. He was taken off life support early Monday morning.