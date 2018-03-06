× Formal charges filed against man accused of killing Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Boone County prosecutor has filed murder, drug and gun charges against 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt, the Lebanon man accused of killing Sheriffs Deputy Jacob Pickett last week.

Pickett was gunned down while assisting Lebanon Police in the pursuit of Baumgardt and two other men as they fled from the scene of an attempt to serve an arrest warrant in a Lebanon mobile home park.

Baumgardt was not the officers’ original target, but he was recognized as being wanted on his own outstanding warrant which led to the pursuit.

Baumgardt faces a charge of murder, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two handgun charges, two marijuana charges and a count of resisting law enforcement.

He was wounded by Lebanon Police Chief Tyson Warmoth after Pickett was fatally shot.

Baumgardt was treated for his injuries and is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

Chief Warmoth is on a ten-day administrative leave, according to Lebanon Police sources, to, “decompress.” The sources stress the leave is not disciplinary.

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. this afternoon to update the investigation.