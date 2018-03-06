× Former Muncie volleyball coach accused of having sex with teens arrested again

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie volleyball coach accused of having sex with two teenagers was arrested again over the weekend.

According to court documents filed this week, Nolan Michael Brand, 24, was taken into custody Saturday “for allegedly violating the terms of his pretrial release.”

Brand is being held in the Marion County Jail, court documents indicated. A Monday hearing date was set on the violation, but Brand’s attorney asked for the hearing to be delayed because he had to try a case on Monday and would be unavailable. The attorney requested for the hearing to be pushed back to March 14, when Brand has another hearing on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Muncie police arrested Brand in December after he was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old player while he was a volleyball coach at Central High School.

The case was turned over to federal investigators, who discovered the existence of a second victim. The girl said she and Brand had sex four years ago, when she was 15 or 16 and he was 20. He was an assistant volleyball coach at Wapahani High School at the time. Authorities arrested Brand again in January in connection with the second case.

Investigators said Brand had sexually explicit images of both teens. They also discovered a video of him having sex with one of the teens.

In February, a judge placed Brand on home detention. He was ordered to stay home except for work, education, religious services, doctor visits, meetings with attorneys or court hearings.

He was also prohibited from possessing pornography, erotica or nude images and was subject to GPS monitoring and random searches.