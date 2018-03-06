IUPUI student hospitalized after being struck by vehicle downtown
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IUPUI student has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Indianapolis.
First responders were called to the scene at the intersection of N. West St. and W. Michigan St. at about 7:21 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the student was crossing West St. when a driver going northbound on the road struck them.
While swerving to attempt to avoid the pedestrian, police say the vehicle then struck another car.
The student was taken to a local hospital and was listed in “stable condition.”
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.