Police: Man used counterfeit check to buy $2,700 in merchandise from northeast side Menards

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with a check fraud case.

According to IMPD, the man used a counterfeit business check to buy more than $2,700 in merchandise from the Menards store located at 7145 E. 96th St. on Dec. 12, 2017.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man, who’s balding and has a medium build. He wore a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.