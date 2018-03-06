RECIPE: Power Bowl

Power Bowl

Ingredients

1 cup farro, steamed and cooled

1/4 cup broccoli, steamed and cooled

1/4 cup sweet potato, diced and roasted

1/4 cup avocado, diced

1/4 cup smoked almonds

1/4 cup Brussels sprouts, roasted

1/4 cup diced apple

2 Tbsp tahini dressing

1 Tbsp hemp seeds

1 Tbsp cilantro

1 Tbsp basil

Directions

Assemble in a bowl. Add farro as the base, then arrange the broccoli, sweet potato, avocado, smoked almond, brussel sprouts and apple around the perimeter. Drizzle the tahini dressing over top, and finish with hemp seeds, cilantro and basil.