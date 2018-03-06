Snow showers coming as temperatures dive after extended mild spell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHAT GOES UP

What a run! We reached 17 straight days above normal, 21 of the past 22 days above, and now a decided change is underway.

Reaching the 50s again this afternoon, officially 54 in Indianapolis, the spell of warmth that dates back to February 13 is the third warmest for the date on record. Spring seemed to have taken hold but old man winter still has something to say about it.

Brisk northwest winds will drive the temperature below freezing by sunrise. Winds will remain brisk and even produce a wind-chill in the teens by sunrise Wednesday.

SNOW SHOWERS ON THE WAY

Temperatures will continue to fall this evening and rain showers are to change to snow showers before 9 to 10 p.m. Big, wet snowflakes are possible and occasional snow showers will linger into early Wednesday morning.

Accumulation looks to be only a couple tenths of an inch and mainly on rooftops and grassy areas. But under some of the heavier snow showers, visibility could be reduced for the morning commute Wednesday.

EXTENDED CHILL WITH SNOW?

The average temperature over the next several days will run below normal and persist into the weekend. With a cooler pattern a few systems are to be monitored for potential snow chances. Off the overnight computer runs we are watching the Friday night/Saturday morning time-frame and a more robust southern system for Sunday. Still no consensus here on either system but there could be some snow around while the chilly pattern is in place. We will keep you up to-date.