CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- Students at Crawfordsville Elementary School were treated to a special morning in honor of National School Breakfast Week. They were recognized for their commitment to their overall health and fitness with a few treats before class. Sherman visited the school to see how they keep kids healthy all year long.
Students surprised for National School Breakfast Week
