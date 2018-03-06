Click here for closings and delays

Students surprised for National School Breakfast Week

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- Students at Crawfordsville Elementary School were treated to a special morning in honor of National School Breakfast Week. They were recognized for their commitment to their overall health and fitness with a few treats before class. Sherman visited the school to see how they keep kids healthy all year long.