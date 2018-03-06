× Troubled northeast side apartment complex ordered demolished

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis trouble spot may soon be no more.

A judge ordered Indy Diamond LLC to demolish the Oaktree Apartments, 9012 Pinehurst Drive North, within 60 days, according to a March 1 court order.

The abandoned apartment complex has become a “haven for criminal activity and a place where bodies can be dropped,” according to the Rev. Charles Harrison with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

Harrison said the apartments should be torn down. The court order directs Indy Diamond LLC to obtain the necessary wrecking permits to begin demolition and said the company was in contempt based on a December 2016 agreement.

The owner of the complex could still appeal last week’s ruling or ask for more time to comply.

“If the Defendant, after reasonable efforts to obtain wrecking permits and vendor quotes, requires an extension of time, the Court will entertain such an extension,” the court order said.

Many regard Oaktree Apartments as a “ghost town.” In 2013, the city filed public nuisance charges against the complex, saying a large number of police runs to the northeast side property unreasonably consumed city and law enforcement resources.

In 2014, residents were evicted from the complex, which has remained vacant.