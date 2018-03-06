× Warmest of the week; snow and cold to return tonight!

Heavy fog (in spots) is now developing to begin our Tuesday morning. Especially in the western half of the state. After last night’s rain and now clearing skies, along with light winds, this is aiding in poor visibility at this hour. After sunrise, conditions will improve, as some sunshine and dry conditions will build in and should hold through the early afternoon. On breezy southwest winds, temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 50’s, before rain showers redevelop and sweep across the state!

By this evening, temperatures will be turning much colder, while wind speeds turn gusty and rain showers transition into snow showers. Although, snowfall totals tonight and into early Wednesday morning will be light, some slick spots are expected on area roads for the A.M. rush, due to below freezing temperatures.

Winter is back for the next few days, while temperatures run 10 to 15° below average. With little relief coming for the upcoming weekend!