Whitestown honors Deputy Pickett with video of him and his K9 partner in action

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – The Town of Whitestown released a video Tuesday honoring Jacob Pickett, the Boone County deputy fatally shot in the line of duty Friday.

In the video, we get a glimpse at the close relationship between the officer and his K9 partner, Brik. The two demonstrated how they would search for narcotics and apprehend suspects.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen says Brik is in good hands and he’ll eventually live with Pickett’s family.

The funeral for the deputy will take place Friday, with visitation on Thursday.

The suspects in the shooting were formally charged Tuesday.