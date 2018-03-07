App provides free books for kids

A new app on the market is being described as Netflix for books. Epic! contains over 25,000 books for preschoolers to 12-year-olds. It can be used by librarians, teachers, and parents. Rich Demuro is showing how the app works, while visiting with a teacher to see how she uses it in her classroom.
