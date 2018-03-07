Ball State student suffers skull fractures during hit-and-run crash in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Ball State University student vacationing in Florida was seriously injured after a car hit him and then left the scene.

According to police in Ft. Lauderdale, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Drew Akers was crossing the street to catch an Uber back to his hotel when another vehicle hit him and then took off, his parents said.

In a Facebook post, Akers’ father described his son’s condition as “pretty bad.” He’s currently in a medically induced coma after suffering two skull fractures and two sinus fractures. Akers’ father said the sinus fractures are a result of his son hitting his face on the pavement after the car struck him.

“We were told that the driver never stopped and this scum left my son in the middle of the road unconscious, bleeding and not responding,” Bill Akers wrote in the post. “Luckily, by the grace of God, a wonderful female citizen happened to be in the area when it happened and called for help and stayed with Drew until the ambulance arrived.”

Akers is expected to survive, and his father said a neurosurgeon told the family that Akers won’t need surgery on his face or skull.

“His prognosis is good. [It’s] just going to be a long recovery period,” Bill Akers wrote.

Akers’ Twitter account says he’s a junior at Ball State and a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. The group tweeted out a message of support Monday urging people to keep Akers in their thoughts. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $12,000 to help the family with medical expenses.

Akers’ father expects his son to stay in the hospital in Florida for at least a month.

“It’s a long road, but we will conquer it and get him back to his fun, witty, loving self again.”