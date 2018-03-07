× Feeling a lot more like winter

After a few snow showers and flurries this morning, we’re drying out for the afternoon. A few passing snow flurries are still possible heading into this evening.

We’re running 10 to 15-degrees colder than we were during the lunch hour yesterday.

Highs today will be chilly, only making it to the mid 30’s with a wind chill making it feel more like the mid 20’s.

Winds stay breezy through the afternoon, gusting near 25 mph.

If you’re heading out to the Pacers game tonight, take the heavy coat. Temperatures in the 30’s at tip of and in the upper 20’s by the time you’re headed home.