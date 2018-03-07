First sticking snow in nearly a month as pattern takes a cold turn

WARM STREAK ENDS

The streak has snapped and winter has made a late season comeback as promised. Temperatures today failed to reach 40-degrees for the first time since February 17 (18 days) and we end a streak of consecutive days above normal at 17.

A nice run, and over the past three weeks we reached 50-degrees (or warmer including a February all-time high of 77) 15 times. That ranks third most on record.