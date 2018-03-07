First sticking snow in nearly a month as pattern takes a cold turn

WARM STREAK ENDS
The streak has snapped and winter has made a late season comeback as promised. Temperatures today failed to reach 40-degrees for the first time since February 17 (18 days) and we end a streak of consecutive days above normal at 17.
A nice run, and over the past three weeks we reached 50-degrees (or warmer including a February all-time high of 77) 15 times. That ranks third most on record.
SNOW STICKS
More snow showers are inbound for the Wednesday evening commute. For many, including officially for Indianapolis, the early morning “sticking” snow was the first measurable snow since February 7 - a week before Valentine's Day, 28 days ago. To date, only 9" of snow this season, 15" below normal.