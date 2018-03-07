Health expert unpacks mentality of repeat offenders after Muncie coach arrested for third time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind.—In three months, Nolan Brand of Muncie has been arrested three times for criminal contact with minors.

In December, the 24-year-old volleyball coach was arrested on accusations he slept with a 15-year-old student and had received and kept videos and pictures of himself involved in sex acts with the victim.

He was released to wait trial for those charges.

But before he faced a jury for that case, a federal investigation turned up another alleged victim at a different school.

He was arrested again in January, then released.

Now he’s in jail again for contacting one of the victims using Instagram.

It’s a cycle Camishe Nunley, the CEO of Healing Your Hidden Hurts Agency, tells me she sees again and again.

“Unfortunately, it’s a story that continues to manifest itself in our society,” said Nunley, a licensed mental health therapist. “Repetitive, abusive patterns typically happen a lot of times with those who are pedophiles or repeat sexual offenders.”

Camishe Nunley can’t comment on Brand’s specific case or the potential problems at play, but she can say what she’s seen treating people convicted of similar crimes.

“You have to consider the causes for what led them to offend in the first place,” said Nunley. “For a lot of people, it’s much more pervasive than just a choice to actually offend. Many times it is a compulsion.”

Court documents specify how quickly and how often Brand went back to one of his victims each time he got out of jail.

The victim told investigators Brand again “had sexual contact with her after he was arrested in December”.

Officials also accuse him of using a “Finstagram”, or fake Instagram, to communicate with her.

Using the name “Noah Bradly” and username “noahgucci18” until his March 3 arrest, he continued to leave messages for the victim in the bio section of his profile, making multiple attempts to meet up with her. At least one of those attempts was successful according to investigators.

“If you haven’t treated the underlying issues, many times it sets up what we call a poor prognosis in terms of them going back out, going into the community and offending,” said Nunley.

Even though Brand was under house arrest, with the threat of random searches to check his phone and computers, it was a witness who tipped investigators off to the continued communication.

That’s why Nunley would like to see courts better treat and check up on those accused.

“There needs to be more options presented to the offender other than just jail alone,” said Nunley. If we really want to see them get better and not re-offend or not put others at risk, then I think that needs to be a part of the sentence, not just jail time.”

Brand was in the Marion County Jail on a detainer from Delaware County and federal agents until Tuesday morning while he waited for his initial federal hearing on the new charges.